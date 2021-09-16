‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a New Mystery, Plus Is Ronald in Over His Head? (VIDEO)

If you have a body wrapped in plastic in your car…maybe make sure the person’s dead (or unconscious)? That’s the lesson learned in the Big Sky Season 2 trailer.

But, hey, at least that means the four teens near the scene of the subsequent crash didn’t do any damage when one of them threw something into the road. But they are responsible for taking cash and drugs from the scene.

Private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) come in to investigate this mysterious crash, which confirms that the latter did survive the injuries she sustained in the Season 1 finale, but how will she be dealing with everything that’s happened?

Watch the trailer below to get a peek at some of the new characters coming in this season — Janina Gavankar and Logan Marshall-Green have joined as series regulars —as well as returning favorites (Jesse James Keitel’s Jerrie recurs in Season 2). Plus, watch to the end to see where Ronald (Brian Geraghty) is, and it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere considering the padlock in what looks like a belt around his neck. It seems he’s crossed the wrong people (we’re guessing the syndicate).

In Season 2, Cassie and Jenny will realize that this car wreck (outside of Helena, Montana) isn’t as straightforward a case as it seems. “As they unravel the mystery of that accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers and more mysterious familiar—and unfamiliar—faces,” ABC teases.

Speaking of familiar faces, John Carroll Lynch is returning for the second season, despite his character, Rick Legarski, being killed in the first. But we did learn Rick has a twin, so chances are that’s how. Also back are Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, and Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker.

Based on C.J. Box’s books, Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid (who serves as showrunner) and Ross Fineman and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Big Sky, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC