‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 9: Will Burgess Live? Plus, More Burning Qs Answered

Your burning questions ahead of Chicago P.D. Season 9 have been answered (sort of)!

How critical is Officer Kim Burgess’ (Marina Squerciati) condition?

While working a sex-trafficking case, Burgess was kidnapped—and shot. As Season 9 begins, she’s at Med “fighting for her life,” says exec producer Rick Eid. “She is by no means through the woods.”

Will this bring Burgess and her former fiancé Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) closer?

At Burgess’ request, the fellow cop is caring for her adopted daughter, Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams). “Whatever stage their romance is in, they are each other’s family,” Eid says. As a guardian, Ruzek is true to form: “He’ll do it from the heart, making mistakes as he goes.”

What’s the fallout for the death of Burgess’ shooter?

Intelligence Unit leader Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) wanted to kill the guy after he refused to give up Burgess’ location. Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) intended to stop Voight, but ultimately pulled the trigger herself. Then Voight buried the body. “They are both complicit in the cover-up, and consequences could fall down hard on them both,” says Eid. Nicole Ari Parker returns as CPD Deputy Superintendent Sam Miller in the opener.

How does Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) respond to Upton’s surprise proposal?

Distraught after killing Burgess’ unarmed shooter, Upton—who rejected her live-in boyfriend’s proposal not long ago—popped the question. “He’s very much in love, but also aware that he’s in love with a complicated person,” says Eid. “He’ll take his time to determine where this proposal is coming from.”

Any interesting cases ahead? As the show explores new pockets of Chicago, Voight and Det. Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) will “find themselves in dilemmas with some interesting and unpredictable women,” Eid hints.

Chicago P.D., Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC

