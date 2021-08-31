‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 9 Premiere: Where Are Ruzek and Burgess? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D.
Lori Allen/NBC

Who’s going to get “Closure” in the Chicago P.D. Season 9 premiere? The episode title suggests that it will deliver just that, which is good considering last season’s finale ended with the coverup of a shooting, a member of Intelligence shot and being treated in the hospital, and a proposal!

That’s not even taking into account Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) losing her son; his murder is likely why she’s in the field with Intelligence in photos from the premiere. Plus, the unit may need the additional body since not everyone is pictured. Missing: Officers Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). She’s still in the hospital, and chances are he’s waiting for news (or helping watch over her daughter, considering he’s going to be Makayla’s guardian if anything happens to his ex.)

'NCIS,' 'The Blacklist' & More Returning Fall Dramas Facing Possible Major Shake-UpsSee Also

'NCIS,' 'The Blacklist' & More Returning Fall Dramas Facing Possible Major Shake-Ups

Plus, will more than one One Chicago show lose a series regular?

Looking at who is pictured, we can’t help but wonder how much Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is going to know at that point. Are he and partner/girlfriend Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) engaged after she proposed? Will he know that she shot a suspect that Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) had been holding? Will he still be completely in the dark about what exactly went down in the finale?

Scroll down for a look at Intelligence in the premiere.

Chicago P.D., Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D.
Lori Allen/NBC

How much does Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) know now that he didn’t at the end of Season 8?

Nicole Ari Parker as Samantha Miller in Chicago P.D.
Lori Allen/NBC

Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker)

Tracy Spiridakos asUpton in Chicago P.D.
Lori Allen/NBC

What’s Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) up to?

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Nicole Ari Parker as Samantha Miller in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Miller

LaRoyce Hawkins as Atwater in Chicago P.D.
Lori Allen/NBC

What’s Atwater looking at?

Nicole Ari Parker as Samantha Miller, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D.
Lori Allen/NBC

What (who?) have they found?

Jason Beghe as Voight in Chicago P.D.
Lori Allen/NBC

What are you doing, Voight (Jason Beghe)?

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Chicago P.D. where to stream

Chicago P.D.

Jason Beghe

Nicole Ari Parker

Tracy Spiridakos