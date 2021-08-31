‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 9 Premiere: Where Are Ruzek and Burgess? (PHOTOS)

Who’s going to get “Closure” in the Chicago P.D. Season 9 premiere? The episode title suggests that it will deliver just that, which is good considering last season’s finale ended with the coverup of a shooting, a member of Intelligence shot and being treated in the hospital, and a proposal!

That’s not even taking into account Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) losing her son; his murder is likely why she’s in the field with Intelligence in photos from the premiere. Plus, the unit may need the additional body since not everyone is pictured. Missing: Officers Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). She’s still in the hospital, and chances are he’s waiting for news (or helping watch over her daughter, considering he’s going to be Makayla’s guardian if anything happens to his ex.)

Looking at who is pictured, we can’t help but wonder how much Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is going to know at that point. Are he and partner/girlfriend Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) engaged after she proposed? Will he know that she shot a suspect that Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) had been holding? Will he still be completely in the dark about what exactly went down in the finale?

Scroll down for a look at Intelligence in the premiere.

Chicago P.D., Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC