‘The Resident’ Is Faced With a ‘Real Ticking Time Bomb’ in the Season 5 Premiere (VIDEO)

Is nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) flatlining? How, exactly, VanCamp’s character will be written off is a guarded secret. But her fate—teased in an ominous Season 5 promo—will surely rock the world of her husband, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), who, The Resident exec producer Peter Elkoff says, is already “struggling” with his high-powered career and their 9-month-old baby.

Things are even more off kilter at Chastain Park Memorial: A ransomware attack tests CEO Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) in the opener. “It’s a real ticking time bomb,” says Elkoff. Watch an exclusive sneak peek as things begin to go horribly wrong (but enjoy Conrad with baby GiGi) above.

Could she find solace with the mostly redeemed Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood)? “We’ll do a little will-they-won’t-they with them,” teases EP Andrew Chapman.

Also, the reinflated ego of Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) gets checked via a new mentorship. Their relationship is “not just business,” Chapman hints. Elkoff adds that the rookie has “important connections.” Sounds like something we need to see, stat!

The Resident, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.