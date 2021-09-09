Chastain is Vulnerable in ‘The Resident’ Season 5 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Staffers at Chastain are going to be very busy in The Resident Season 5 premiere, and one of the doctors has a connection to patients brought in during the crisis.

As revealed in the logline for “Da Da,” the ER is sent into a tailspin following an attack by cybercriminals, and it’s up to the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), to figure out whether or not to pay the ransom. Everyone is left vulnerable when it turns out Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) deals with a personal connection to patients brought in during the attack. You can get a peek at that in the photos below.

Also in the episode, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) tries to balance his life as a new dad. (His wife, nurse practitioner Nic Nevin, will be written out somehow in Season 5, with Emily VanCamp not returning.). And after the kiss they shared in the Season 4 finale, Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) will debate taking the next step in their relationship.

Scroll down for a look at what’s going on at Chastain in “Da Da.”

How does AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) know the patient?

Conrad (Matt Czuchry)

Devon (Manish Dayal) and Leela (Anuja Joshi) work on a patient.

AJ and Billie (Jessica Lucas)

Uh-oh, what happened?!

Bell (Bruce Greenwood), AJ, and Conrad work to save a life.

Bell looks serious.

Kit (Jane Leeves) has her hands full in the premiere.

Something must go right if they’re smiling.

