Now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is just looking to recover after the trauma of a previous case a year ago when another comes into his life in The Sinner Season 4.

In fact, as revealed in the trailer, which USA has released along with the premiere date — Wednesday, October 13 — he’s the one to stumble upon the new mystery. “Have you been drinking tonight? What about drugs, medications you’re on?” officers ask Harry.

“Look, I saw her fall,” he insists. “She was out on the bluff, and she went straight out to the edge.” But did he see what he is so sure he did? Watch the trailer below for more.

In the eight episodes of Season 4, Harry has traveled to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). However, he’s recruited to help with an investigation following an unexpected tragedy involving the daughter of a prominent family on the island. As a result, he’s “thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down,” the logline teases.

In addition to Pullman and Hecht, the cast includes Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Michael Mosley.

Derek Simonds serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (through their production company, Iron Ocean), Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein, and Nina Braddock also serve as executive producers.

The Sinner, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, 10/9c, USA