‘The Circle’: Netflix Teases Lies, Twists & Turns in a Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

Alert! The Circle is almost back for Season 3 and Netflix is giving viewers their first look at the latest crop of contestants in a freshly-unveiled trailer and key art.

Expect the show’s signature twists and turns as eight new competitors enter The Circle and implement their strategies ranging from flirting to befriending and even purposely pissing off their castmates. Watch as they compete in challenges on a unique social media platform in order to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

Michelle Buteau returns to host the game in which $100,000 is on the line, so prepare for participants to take extreme measures in an attempt to become top influencer. As in past seasons, viewers can anticipate the inclusion of catfishers and other unusual competitor approaches.

Teased in the trailer below are sisters playing together and a Circle twist that doubles up on a single competitor, leaving others players stumped. Season 3 is officially set to begin Wednesday, September 8, and Netflix will continue to roll out new episodes on a weekly basis over the following Wednesdays of September 15, September 22, and September 29, when the finale arrives.

The initial round of contestants viewers will meet include: Ruksana (from New Jersey), Nick (from Seattle), Calvin (from Miami), Michelle (from South Carolina), Kai (from Nashville), Daniel (from Florida), Ava & Chanel (from Los Angeles), and Matthew (from Long Island).

The addictive series is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Executive producers include Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith, Sarah Fay, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster. Watch the teaser-filled trailer, below, and don’t miss a single second of The Circle drama when the series returns this month on Netflix.

The Circle, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 8, Netflix