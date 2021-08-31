When, Where, and for How Long Was ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Filmed?

Summer may be coming to a close, but Bachelor in Paradise continues to turn up the heat! After fans waited two years for the show’s seventh season, Paradise returned better than ever with new hosts, new relationships, and tons of new drama!

As multiple couples are forming and breaking up on Season 7, viewers may wonder what goes into filming the sexy spinoff. Where is the resort located? When and for how long did filming take place? Why the two-year gap between seasons?

Below is everything you need to know about production on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Where do they shoot Bachelor in Paradise?

Paradise has been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico since the show’s second season. The first season was also shot in Mexico at the Casa Palapa Resort in Tulum. Along with gorgeous views, Wells’ outdoor bar, and the memorable private beach, the resort offers several fun activities for guests, including beach horseback riding, yoga lessons, surf classes, golfing, paddle boarding, hiking and biking trails, and whale and dolphin watching. Guests can also relax at the spa, which offers hot stone therapy, facials, and massages, and enjoy delectable dishes at the resort’s exclusive restaurant.

Fans looking to take a trip to the iconic filming location can do so — at a price of $150 to $600 per night. Rooms are available for up to four guests, some of which include a jacuzzi tub, kitchen, golf cart, and most importantly, air conditioning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playa Escondida (@playa.escondida)

When did Paradise film Season 7?

After Paradise Season 6 premiered back in 2019, the show took an unintentional two-year-long hiatus, as Season 7 was originally supposed to air in 2020. Like several other shows, production on the new season came to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley‘s The Bachelorette Season 16, Matt James’ Bachelor 25, and Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette 17 were all filmed entirely during the pandemic. Their contestants were secluded in a “bubble” environment at various resorts for the duration of the season, and Paradise took a page out of their book, applying the “bubble” method to the new season’s contestants, with all festivities taking place within the Playa Escondida Resort.

As for when the new season began filming, spoiler blogger Reality Steve reported that production began around the weekend of June 5, meaning the cast traveled to Mexico around Memorial Day weekend.

How long was production on BIP?

An article from Yahoo confirmed that the season wrapped up filming on June 26, which matches up with Reality Steve’s June 5 start date and reports that filming lasted for three weeks. The filming schedule was perfectly fit between the wrap on Katie’s Bachelorette season and before production began in July on Michelle Young‘s Season 18. The new Bachelorette season premieres on October 19, after the conclusion of Paradise Season 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise)

Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/9c, ABC