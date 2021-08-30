‘CSI: Vegas’: Sequel’s First Official Trailer Released (VIDEO)

CBS dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming CSI: Vegas on Sunday, and it looks like the unit’s reputation is thrown into question when new evidence comes to light.

The upcoming sequel series sees the return of CSI veterans William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham, who will be joining franchise newcomers Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon. Guest star Paul Guilfoyle will also reprise the role of Jim Brass. However, judging by the trailer (watch below), it isn’t going to be a relaxed and carefree reunion.

“Every case, every defendant that was put away with evidence from our lab has been called into question,” says Sara Sidle (Fox) in the teaser, suggesting that the lab was responsible for a major mistake. The question is, was this an honest human error? Or is there something more sinister going on? That’s what the series will dive into when the new team is brought together.

The trailer also sees new lab head Maxine Roby (Newsome) assembling the team, which includes tempting back the former investigators. As Petersen’s Gil Grissom says, it’s time once again to “follow the evidence” and find out what is really going on.

CSI: Vegas marks a return to the city where it all began, as the team of forensic investigators welcomes back old friends to tackle an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab. The series will pick up six years after the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 2015 finale.

“We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment said previously. “Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

CSI: Vegas, October 6, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS