The ‘Our Kind of People’ Cast Explains Why You’ll Be Tuning in Every Week (VIDEO)

“This is a look at what it means to be Black in America holding the American dream in Black hands,” Joe Morton (Teddy Franklin) says of Our Kind of People in a new sneak peek.

One of Fox’s new fall shows, it takes place in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years. It follows Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) as she comes to the community to establish a Black hair care product business in a property left to her by her mother. She’ll soon discover a dark secret about her mother’s past that turns her world upside down and shakes up the community forever.

The drama comes in when rich socialite Leah Dupont (Nadine Ellis) refuses to accept Angela and her family into the community. “All kinds of juicy plot twists explode,” Debbi Morgan (Patricia Williams) teases. So it should be no surprise that Morris Chestnut (Raymond Dupont) promises “a rollercoaster ride of emotions” for viewers.

“The emphasis on hair as a way of asserting one’s identity is something that I thought was very important,” DaCosta says.

Watch the video below for more from the cast as well as clips from the show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series comes from writer and executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. It’s described as “a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.” It also stars Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright.

Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell (Propagate), Claire Brown (The Gist Of It Productions), Marc Velez (Lee Daniels Entertainment), Pam Williams, and Montrel McKay also serve as executive producers. Tasha Smith directed the premiere.

Our Kind of People, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 9/8c, Fox