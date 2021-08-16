‘Our Kind of People’: Yaya DaCosta Is Very Ambitious in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Welcome to the world of the rich… and dangerous in Fox’s new fall series, Our Kind of People.

The network unveiled new key art and another promo teasing the drama about to go down in the series from writer and executive producer Karin Gist (Grey’s Anatomy) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire).

Our Kind of People follows a strong-willed, single mother (Yaya DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. And one of the steps she’s taking is joining a sisterhood that is “sacred,” though “few are chosen” to be part of it. And while she may be eager to bring some “new energy” to it. First, however, she must become a member.

Watch the romance, drama, and slap-filled trailer below as she sets out to “secure the crown.”

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. As DaCosta’s character will learn, there’s a dark secret about her mom’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up Oak Bluffs forever.

It also stars Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright.

Joining Gist and Daniels as executive producers are Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate, Claire Brown for The Gist Of It Productions, Marc Velez for Lee Daniels Entertainment, Pam Williams, and Montrel McKay. Tasha Smith directed the series premiere.

Our Kind of People, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 9/8c, Fox