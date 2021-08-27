Adrian Grenier Belives An ‘Entourage’ Revival Could Happen With Some Changes

In the modern era of revivals and reboots, Adrian Grenier believes there is space for Entourage to return.

Grenier played Vincent Chase in the long-running HBO comedy-drama and is open to reprising the role in the future. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, ahead of his upcoming Netflix miniseries Clickbait, Grenier opened up about what changes would have to be made to the show if it was to make a comeback.

“It’s a tough question because I think, societally-speaking, we’re dealing with a lot of serious issues, and we’re taking things very seriously, which is important,” Grenier explained. “But there’s also a very important role for comedy. What do they say? ‘Comedy is tragedy plus time?'”

He continued: “So I think we don’t want to lose our ability to laugh and make fun of ourselves and not take life so seriously, because laughter is funny and poking fun is an important way to find truth at the same time.”

Entourage, which was created and largely written by Doug Ellin, followed young movie star Chase and his childhood friends as they attempted to climb the ladder in Hollywood. The series ran from 2004-2011, with the cast reuniting for a spinoff movie in 2015. Since then, however, Hollywood has seen significant changes, particularly with the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the Me Too movement.

“Entourage was, I think, a really spot-on, comedic reflection of our culture at the time,” Grenier added. “So I think if Entourage could continue to take a look at the world and be honest about, ‘What is?’ It’s gonna be funny too.”

Kevin Dillon, who played Johnny “Drama” Chase in the series, previously teased an Entourage revival in an interview with ComingSoon when he revealed that Ellin was considering bringing the show back. Ellin later responded to Dillon’s comments on Twitter, writing that he’s “considering my consideration.”