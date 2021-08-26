‘Queens’ Trailer: A ’90s Hip-Hop Girl Group Reunites to Reclaim the Throne (VIDEO)

“It’s queens against the world” in the extended first look at ABC’s new musical drama Queens, which premieres on October 19. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy star as a former ‘90s hip hop girl group looking to reclaim their fame after a 20-year hiatus.

The new trailer gives a look into the women’s lives post-fame. For example, Briana aka Professor Sex (Eve) is now a grocery-shopping mother of five who is mistaken for a member of TLC as she loads up her minivan. “You stupid, you think TLC will be shopping for prune juice and some dirty ass sweats,” one of the fans says in front of her.

With some glimpses into the past, it appears that the former bandmates are not as close as they once were. Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy) tells the girls, “The dumbest thing we ever did was throw away friendships that most people never have.”

While Briana seems hesitant about the group’s reunion, Valeria aka Butter Pecan (Velazquez) reassures her, insisting, “We do it our way this time.” Excited at the prospect of performing together again, Jill aka Da Thrill (Naughton) offers the group some advice: “Don’t let the fame define you because when it’s all gone, you don’t know who you are.”

Despite the music and drama, at the center of the series lies a story about friendship. As Naomi says, “We don’t need a crowd. We don’t need a stage. We need each other.” Watch the trailer below for more.

The series, from writer and director Zahir McGhee, also stars Taylore Sele as Eric Jones and Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and will feature original new music from executive music producer, Swizz Beatz. McGhee also serves as an executive producer alongside Sabrina Wind and Tim Story. The series is an ABC Signature production, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Queens, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, 10/9c, ABC