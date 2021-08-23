‘The Wonder Years’ Invites You to ‘Return to Wonder’ (PHOTOS)

Ready to meet a new period of The Wonder Years?

One of ABC’s upcoming new fall shows is a reimagining of the beloved award-winning 1988 series, and TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the key art for the comedy invites you to “Return to Wonder.” And while he’s nowhere to be seen on either poster, they make sure to remind you that Don Cheadle is in charge of narrating duties for young Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams).

Check out the horizontal and vertical versions of the photos above and below to see young Dean on his bike as well as members of his family and he and his friends on a baseball field.

ABC’s new take on The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s offering a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With that comes the narration of older Dean offers the wisdom of his adult years, making for hopeful and humorous recollections showing how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

The cast also includes Dulé Hill as Dean’s father Bill, Saycon Sengbloh as Dean’s mother Lillian, Laura Kariuki as Dean’s sister Kim, and Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray rounding out the kids Dean’s age (as Brad, Cory, and Keisa, respectively).

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage (who starred on the original series), and Marc Velez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot was written by Patterson and directed by Savage.

The Wonder Years, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8:30/7:30c, ABC