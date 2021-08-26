Topher Grace Gets Schooled by the ‘Home Economics’ Kids (VIDEO)

Sometimes it pays to be the boss. This is not one of those times.

Ahead of ABC’s comedy-slate presentation to members of the Television Critics Association today, the network dropped an inside-jokey clip showcasing the heartfelt yet hilarious Home Economics. Oh, and the teaser clip’s Ashton Kutcher joke? Damn. These kids definitely deserve that 10 percent bump!

In the bit, which we are exclusively sharing with you here, star and executive producer Topher Grace tries to explain to kid costars Shiloh Bearman (Gretchen), Jordyn Curet (Shamiah), Jecobi Swain (Kelvin) and Chloe Jo Rountree (Camila) what the whole press-conference thing is. Before you can say “Gimme one of those licorice whips,” the actor is getting a grilling almost as brutal as some TCA panels, while we get a reminder that this series was one of last season’s most surprising joys and that it needs to get back on our screens. Especially now that we know the Hayworth siblings—Grace’s Tom, Caitlin McGee as broke-woke sister Sarah, and Jimmy Tatro as their rich baby bro Conner—are beginning Season 2 with Sarah’s wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata) and Tom’s bride Marina (Karla Souza) at a 49ers game that is not to be missed.

All seven episodes of Home Economics‘ first season are available to stream on Hulu, so if you haven’t gotten hip to this one, do yourself a favor and add it to your watchlist. You can thank us later.

Home Economics, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9:30/8:30c, ABC