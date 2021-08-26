Results: ‘Outlander’ Fans Choose Their Favorite Claire Fraser Episode

What would Outlander be without its time-traversing heroine, Claire Fraser? Caitriona Balfe has been delivering top-notch performances since the Starz drama first debuted in 2014, earning her four Golden Globe nominations. And it’s sort of an embarrassment of riches when we try to pinpoint any “best episode” for her character throughout the first five seasons.

But as with most things relating to Outlander, fans have opinions, and we put readers to the test by asking them to pick their favorite Claire-centric episodes in a poll.

The results were a mixed bag with one installment particularly hitting a chord with readers. Of the poll which included 1,530 votes cast, the majority of 34 percent voted for Season 2’s memorable entry “Faith,” which followed Claire through the loss of her first child and her efforts to free her husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) from jail following a duel with his enemy Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies).

After that with 20 percent was the Season 5 finale, “Never My Love,” which sees Claire endure unspeakable abuse and emotional trauma at the hands of Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his men. Season 3’s Jamie-Claire reunion episode, “A. Malcolm,” earned the third spot with 14 percent of the vote, and the series premiere episode “Sassenach” was close behind at 13 percent.

Meanwhile, trailing in at 5 percent is Season 2’s emotional finale “Dragonfly in Amber,” Season 1’s “The Devil’s Mark” with 4 percent, and 2 percent voting for the option of “I prefer another episode.” Tied with 1 percent apiece are “Freedom & Whisky,” “Je Suis Prest,” and “Uncharted.” And coming in at last place is Season 4’s “Do No Harm.”

So, what do you think of the results? stay tuned for updates on Outlander's sixth season in the months ahead.

