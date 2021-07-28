Results: Readers Pick Their Favorite ‘Outlander’ Episode

Outlander has been making viewers swoon since 2014 with its fantasy romance between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and with that love comes plenty of fan-favorite episodes.

In a recent reader poll, we asked fans to let us know their favorite installment of the Starz drama, offering up a list of 10 options ranging throughout the show’s five-season run so far. Plenty more episodes remain on the horizon as Season 6 awaits an early 2022 release and planning begins for a seventh.

Until then, we’re revealing which episodes fans love the most based on the poll which originally posted on Monday, July 19. Leading the pack by a wide margin, Season 1’s “The Wedding” is the clear-cut winner with an overwhelming 52% of the vote. The episode memorably depicts Jamie and Claire’s nuptials day and night.

Following the frontrunner is Season 3’s “A. Malcolm,” an installment that reunites Jamie and Claire 20 years after they parted ways on the Culloden battlefield. Season 2’s finale, “Dragonfly in Amber,” takes third place with 7% of the vote. The episode follows Jamie and Claire’s Culloden farewell as well as introduces their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and future hubby Roger (Richard Rankin) into the mix.

Each in the 4% range is Season 2’s “Faith” and Season 1’s “The Devil’s Mark” as well as fans who wish there was another episode included in the poll. Trailing in the lower end of things with 3% each is the Season 3 episode “Of Lost Things” and Season 5’s “The Ballad of Roger Mac.”

Season 4’s “The Birds and the Bees” pulled in a measly 1% whereas Season 5’s “Journeycake” and Season 3’s “Freedom & Whisky” brought in less than that. What do you think of the results? Let us know in the comments below.

Outlander, Season 6, Early 2022, Starz