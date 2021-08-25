‘GOT’ Vet Jacob Anderson to Lead AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire has found its lead in Game of Thrones vet Jacob Anderson.

The actor has been cast as Louis de Point du Lac, the mortal-turned-vampire at the center of the series. AMC Networks announced the news on Twitter, writing, “My invitation was open to anyone. But it was a vampire who accepted it. Jacob Anderson (@raleighritchie) is Louis de Point du Lac, the mortal-turned-vampire in Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel. Coming 2022 to AMC+ and AMC.”

Jacob Anderson (@raleighritchie) is Louis de Point du Lac, the mortal-turned-vampire in Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel. Coming 2022 to AMC+ and AMC. pic.twitter.com/Do5o2kbwin — AMC Networks (@AMC_TV) August 25, 2021

The news comes just months after the network announced it had ordered the series based on Rice’s novel. AMC Networks has also acquired rights to Rice’s other iconic titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series.

Earlier this month, AMC announced it was adapting Lives of the Mayfair Witches for television. Anderson joins previously announced star Sam Reid, who has been cast in the role of vampire Lestat who is responsible for creating Louis. In the 1994 film adaptation, Tom Cruise portrayed Lestat while Brad Pitt took on the role of Louis.

Anderson is best known for his role as Grey Worm in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones in which he appeared for six seasons. Along with Interview with the Vampire, Anderson is also set to appear in the upcoming 13th season of Doctor Who. Other TV credits include The Mimic, Broadchurch, and Episodes among others.

The project reunites Anderson with Thrones director Alan Taylor who is set to direct the show’s first two installments for AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming series as it takes shape.

Interview with the Vampire, Expected 2022, AMC and AMC+