‘Baking It’: Maya Rudolph & Andy Samberg to Host Peacock’s Holiday Competition Series

Emmy Award winners Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are set for a mini Saturday Night Live reunion as the pair will host Peacock’s upcoming holiday culinary competition series, Baking It.

Fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler is executive producing the series under her Paper Kite Productions banner with Nicolle Yaron. Poehler and her production company were also behind the popular crafting competition show Making It, which currently airs on NBC and is hosted by Poehler and her Parks & Recreation co-star Nick Offerman.

Baking It is a six-episode competition series that will see eight teams of two talented home bakers join Rudolph and Samberg’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. The show is described as “a heartfelt and joyful celebration” that will honor these traditions while also indulging in excessive baked goods.

The contestant duos will be made up of spouses, siblings, best friends, and more. Their aim is to work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Rudolph and Samberg will provide comedic commentary on the action before the bakers’ treats are judged by tough critics — four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves!

Baking It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. In addition to Poehler and Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky will also serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Making It is gearing up for its Season 3 finale on Thursday, where the latest master craftsperson will be crowned.

Baking It, TBA, Peacock