‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Out of the Comfort Zone and Into the Sea’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 6, “Out of the Comfort Zone and Into the Sea.”]

The honeymoon is coming to an end as real life draws closer for Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples.

Although some pairs are making the most of their time in paradise, others are getting down to serious business regarding their futures as spouses. In the pivotal installment, “Out of the Comfort Zone and Into the Sea,” exciting excursions, deep conversations, and group gatherings make for great entertainment.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments that could set the tone for the couples’ marriages, so beware of spoilers.

Morning Banter

It’s the beginning of the end of the couples’ time in paradise and Zack, who has been in quarantine after contracting COVID, is missing Michaela who is back in Houston awaiting his return. Meanwhile, Myrla and Gil debate about last names and it seems like she’s not budging on her choice to keep her own name, much to Gil’s dismay. Johnny and Bao also address some of their recent hang-ups including Bao’s snoring and their approach to physical intimacy.

After revealing plans for a bike ride activity, Jose is surprised to learn Rachel has never learned how to ride a bike, and his concerns don’t end there as Rachel reveals her wishes to continue taking international vacations before they plan to have kids, a reality that puts a damper on his financially conscious mind. Brett has fears of her own when Ryan tells her about the kayaking excursion he has planned for them as she’s terrified of sharks and other sea life.

Excursions Galore

Jose talks Rachel through bike riding and the duo end up having a great time working their way around the resort’s perimeter. Brett and Ryan’s kayaking goes well for the most part, except for a brief run-in with a manatee that freaks her out. Johnny and Bao take their love to new heights by parasailing over the turquoise waters of the Florida Keys.

Meeting Up

The couples convene for a cocktail hour and open up about their experiences so far, including Bao and Johnny’s recent bumps in the road, but the pair reassure their peers that it’s possible to overcome the obstacles. Brett says she and Ryan haven’t talked much about important questions yet, to which Gil brings up the topics of politics and finances. The get-together becomes a little tense as people reveal whether or not political viewpoints are a dealbreaker. It would seem that it is for Brett, which is concerning due to the fact that she and her husband aren’t on similar pages there.

The topic then moves onto sex as Johnny asks everyone if they’ve consummated their marriages. Surprisingly enough, all of the couples reveal that they’re waiting until the time and connections are right, making Zack and Michaela the only couple to have reached that level so far. In a brief moment, Zack video chats with the group from his room, giving them an update on his condition.

Getting Real

Gil brings Myrla to the beach for a day of fun, but she’s not really loving being in the heat and sun and she worries if the ice cream he’s ordered for her is vegan or not, which it is. The exchange further exemplifies the differences in their outlooks. Gil even asks Myrla if she’s always been so picky, to which she reveals that she has been but she didn’t always have the luxury of being materialistic due to her financial circumstances growing up.

He then asks her about kids and she doesn’t want too many, which puts a damper on his plans for eight or nine. Gil wants to adopt, but Myrla isn’t for it and that raises red flags for her husband. Meanwhile, Johnny and Bao discuss their approach to hygiene because Bao isn’t sure she can meet Johnny’s 3-showers-a-day standard. Although they seem to end the conversation, it doesn’t feel like they’re on the same page regarding that.

Drinking Games

The couples meet up again for a boat ride and partake in an interesting drinking game of Never Have I Ever. While a question about one night stands raises eyebrows when Bao drinks, it doesn’t compare to the reactions when some women drink to a question about whether they’ve cheated in the past. Both Myrla and Rachel drink, admitting they have cheated on partners in the past. Once they arrive in open water, Ryan, Gil, Johnny, and Bao partake in some paddleboarding, but Johnny is almost lost at sea when he drifts far away from the boat and group. Thankfully, he manages to turn things around and get back okay.

The Final Night

Some of the couples pass by Zack’s balcony to check on the COVID patient who is feeling better and missing Michaela. Jose and Rachel talk about intimacy, agreeing that while important, they want to focus on their connection first and foremost. Johnny and Bao have a room service dinner and he reveals that his father called and gave his approval to their marriage, which is a relief for both of them. Myrla tries to surprise Gil with chocolate chip cookies but the gesture is nearly forgotten when the topic of his dog is brought up. Myrla wants nothing to do with the pet and tells Gil she won’t be walking the dog as he wishes.

Brett and Ryan discuss politics, and although he’s willing to keep that out of their marriage, she says it does matter to her which is a little concerning. Will these issues grow larger? Only time will tell as Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples head home to explore day-to-day life together.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime