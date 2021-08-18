‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘The Keys to My Heart’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 5, “The Keys to My Heart.”]

Things are heating up for some couples and cooling down for others in the latest episode from Married at First Sight‘s 13th season.

The honeymoon phase is in full swing as the five pairs get to know one another better in the Florida Keys, and while some are taking full advantage of the opportunity, others are hitting a few road bumps. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from “The Keys to My Heart,” but beware of spoilers ahead.

First Day

The episode opens with the couples waking up at their honeymoon resort and they discuss their experience so far. For Rachel, she’s eager to find the differences between her and Jose as opposed to their similarities. Johnny teases Bao about her snoring as she reveals her obsession with bathing suits and love of “hall pass” Conan O’Brien with him. Myrla continues to complain about the less fabulous resort to Gil as they share breakfast, and Brett is doing better after a bumpy plane ride which Ryan is grateful for. Meanwhile, Zack and Michaela are nowhere to be seen…

Pool Meetup

The couples convene by the pool sans Zack, Michaela, and Myrla, the latter of which is busy with work. The catch-up session touches on the topic of intimacy, and it’s clear that Rachel and Jose are leading the pack with their PDA. Johnny and Bao reveal their history to the rest of the group including the time he ghosted her. As for Gil, he is fairly open about his views on Myrla, calling her high-maintenance in front of the other couples behind her back. Needless to say, that doesn’t sit well with some of the others. Viewers are also given the reason for Zack and Michaela’s absence as it is revealed he has come down with COVID, forcing the pair to spend their first day apart.

Excursions Galore

Some of the couples take part in special experiences, including Brett and Ryan, who discuss kids and intimacy during a couples massage. Ryan isn’t shy about making it clear he’s ready for kids now and that he’s also more than ready to be intimate with his wife who is cautiously reluctant to be that close so soon. Myrla and Gil take a sea plane ride, much to her disappointment as she reveals she gets intense motion sickness on little planes. Rachel and Jose enjoy a deep-sea fishing adventure where they cast lines and enjoy the open ocean.

Dinners and Date Nights

The couples all have a real first date of sorts with special dinners throughout the episode. While Gil notes Myrla’s expensive taste during their night together, she even reveals she’d prefer purchased gifts over homemade ones and shows concern when Gil tells her it’s been six years since he was in a real relationship. As for Johnny, he gets assistance from Jose in preparing for his beachside picnic with Bao where he confesses his growing feelings for her.

The bold move pays off when she reveals that she’s feeling the same way, suggesting the pair is moving in a positive direction. Jose and Rachel also go to dinner where they discuss family and future planning similar to Brett and Ryan. As the evenings continue, the couples retire to their rooms where the sharing carries on. Rachel and Jose discuss the possibility of getting a dog and housing, but things take a turn when she expresses concerns over her less-responsible financial habits.

As for Johnny and Bao, the pair get a little closer, but things take a bit of a sour turn when she reveals that his teasing about snoring really hurts her. She says that it’s something that has always made her self-conscious and it worries Johnny that she didn’t bring it up sooner. Could these little communication issues turn into major problems moving forward? Only time will tell.

COVID-moon

At one point in the episode, Michaela calls Rachel to inform her that production has separated her and Zack from each other as he remains positive for COVID. The couple don’t get to enjoy a single second as she’s sent back to Houston and he remains quarantined in Florida. Michaela is clearly unhappy about a situation that is out of anyone’s control. Could this spell trouble? Stay tuned.

