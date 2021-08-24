‘The Resident’ Season 5 Promo Teases ‘All Hell Breaks Loose’ (VIDEO)

The newest teaser for The Resident Season 5 doesn’t really reveal much, but it still has us worried — perhaps because we ended on a generally happy note with our favorite healthcare workers at the end of last season.

“When all hell breaks loose, you find out what people are made of,” says Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), who features heavily in the promo (just like he does on the poster). “I know what I stand for. I know what I’m fighting for.” And what he’s fighting for is his family — his wife, nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), and their daughter, Georgiana Grace Hawkins, named after the couple’s mothers. (Conrad being with his daughter is one of the few new clips from Season 5.)

At the time of the Season 4 finale, co-showrunner and executive producer Peter Elkoff told TV Insider part of the plan for Season 5 was to have a “big part” be “how does this baby impact the lives of all the people around in its periphery?”

But there’s also work to do and lives to save, for “CoNic,” Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Dr. (and CEO) Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) when the Fox medical drama returns. (We’ll have to wait to see how much of Morris Chestnut’s Dr. Barrett Cain we get with the actor’s series regular gig on Our Kind of People.)

See Also 'The Resident' Romances: Looking Ahead to Season 5 Where did Conrad and Nic, Kit and Bell, and more pairings leave off in the finale?

Watch the promo below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“When our audience finishes the first episode, they will be shocked by a couple of changes that have occurred,” Elkoff previously teased of Season 5.

The Resident, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox