Rachel Maddow Agrees to New Deal With MSNBC

It was recently reported that Rachel Maddow was questioning whether or not to leave MSNBC at the end of her contract; however, according to new reports, the long-serving host has now signed a new multi-year deal with the cable news channel.

As first reported by Business Insider‘s Claire Atkinson and later confirmed by multiple outlets, Maddow has inked a new deal with NBCUniversal that will keep her at the network for the next several years. This means she will continue to host The Rachel Maddow Show, which airs every weeknight on the network. Maddow has hosted the show since 2008 and has seen it grow to become one of the Top 5 programs of all MSNBC properties.

While exact details of the new deal aren’t yet known, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Maddow will be able to develop other projects for NBCUniversal, potentially including film and TV series. With NBC News and MSNBC expanding their content to NBC’s streaming service Peacock, this could provide Maddow the platform to explore her other endeavors.

Maddow’s contract with the company was set to expire in 2022, and she brought in Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro to help represent her in the negotiation period. The political commentator was considering taking her brand elsewhere, with one option being forming her own media company. She also wanted to spend more time with her family.

“I’m realizing now — 10, 11 years into this — that it’s fine to work long days,” Maddow said in a 2019 interview with The New York Times. “But it’s not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years.”

MSNBC has yet to comment on the latest news.

The Rachel Maddow Show, Weeknights, 9/8c, MSNBC