Is Rachel Maddow Leaving MSNBC?

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is questioning whether or not to leave the network following the end of her contract next year, Deadline is reporting. This news comes while Maddow and her representatives are in negotiations for her future with the news channel.

A source confirmed to The Daily Beast that Maddow’s exit could be due to feeling burnout from doing The Rachel Maddow show five nights a week. Endeavor Co. president Mark Shapiro represents Maddow alongside the company’s CEO Ari Emanuel. He stated, “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them.”

The Daily Beast also reported that Maddow may be continuing her brand elsewhere, with the possibility of beginning her own media company, along with wanting to spend more time with her family.

“I’m realizing now — 10, 11 years into this — that it’s fine to work long days,” Maddow said in an interview with The New York Times. “But it’s not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years.”

An MSNBC spokesperson refused to comment on the situation, stating, “We don’t comment on employee matters.”

After her titular show premiered in 2008, Maddow has grown to become the network’s top television personality, with her show landing in the Top 5 programs of all MSNBC properties. If Maddow chooses to leave the network, the future of her show could be up in the air. Perhaps she may continue the show with her future media company, but no further information has been announced.

