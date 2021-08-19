‘Shining Vale’: Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear & Mira Sorvino Get Spooky in a First Look

Courteney Cox is getting back to her horror roots with Starz’s upcoming comedy Shining Vale and new first look photos are teasing a spooky good time.

The series set to premiere in 2022 follows a dysfunctional family as they move to a small town and into a house with a dark history of terrible atrocities. No one seems to notice besides matriarch Patrica “Pat” Phelps (Cox) who is convinced that she’s either depressed or possessed because of it. Turns out that the symptoms for both are the same.

As a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a “raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked” women’s empowerment novel, otherwise known as “lady porn,” Pat’s now clean, sober, and totally unfulfilled. Still stuck on writing her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids want nothing to do with her.

A usually faithful wife, Pat ends up having a torrid affair with a young handyman. The slip-up forces Pat to make a last-ditch effort to save her marriage by moving her family to the new house and small town. The images tease tension between Pat and Terry whose self-control will be tested like never before under the circumstances.

Meanwhile, another image teases Mira Sorvino‘s Rosemary who is described as Pat’s alter ego, split personality, id, muse, and or demon who is trying to possess her. Other cast members include Merrin Dungey as Pat’s oldest friend and book editor. Gus Birney and Dylan Gage star as Pat and Terry’s kids, Gaynor and Jake.

Don’t miss the spooky shenanigans when Shining Vale arrives next year.

Shining Vale, Series Premiere, 2022, Starz