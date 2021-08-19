Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic ‘Foundation’ (VIDEO)

The galaxy is in peril in the latest trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi epic Foundation, which lands on the streamer on September 24.

David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins) is behind the 10-episode series, adapted from Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel, which follows a band of exiles attempting to save the Galactic Empire from self-destruction. The first two episodes will drop on September 24, 2021, with new episodes streaming weekly, every Friday.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Leading the cast are Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies), alongside newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. The series also stars Laura Birn (Purge), Terrence Mann (Critters), Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away With Murder).

The story follows Dr. Hari Seldon (Harris), who, after predicting the impending fall of the Empire, travels with a group of followers to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. This enrages the ruling Cleons, who fear their unstoppable reign may be weakening as they’re forced to deal with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

As can be seen in the trailer, this conflict gives rise to wars, destruction, and chaos, with plenty of fiery battles and intergalactic travel. The focus is on the four leads, whose stories transcend space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

“Foundation has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life,” Goyer said earlier this year. “Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.”

Foundation, Season 1, first two episodes, September 24, Apple TV+