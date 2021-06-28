Apple TV+ Releases New Sneak Peak at ‘Foundation’, Announces Premiere Date (VIDEO)

David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) is adapting Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel Foundation into an epic scale 10-episode season, landing on Apple+ TV on September 24, 2021.

The streamer has unveiled a brand new teaser (watch below) for the sci-fi saga, which follows mathematics professor Dr. Hari Seldon, who predicts the fall of the Galactic Empire and establishes The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. The ruling Cleons are enraged by Hari’s claims and are forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

“You can’t save yourselves, but you can save your legacy,” Hari (played by Chernobyl‘s Jared Harris) says in the trailer, which showcases the sweeping scope of the series. This statement gives way to towering skyscrapers, exploding planets, sleek spaceships, and vast dusky landscapes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Harris is joined by Pushing Daisies star Lee Pace and newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey for this monumental journey that chronicles the stories of four individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The series also stars Laura Birn (Purge), Terrence Mann (Critters), Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away With Murder).

“In the decades since the Foundation series first saw print, Asimov’s prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now,” said Goyer, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. “Growing up, I devoured Foundation and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen – but a feature film didn’t seem big enough to embrace the ambition.”

He continued: “Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice. Foundation has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.”

Foundation will debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 24 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.