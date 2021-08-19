Little People, Big Muscles! Watch as Zach Roloff Lifts 390 Pounds (VIDEO)

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff has been flexing his muscles in an impressive feat of strength.

The reality star, who has featured in the long-running TLC show since it debuted in 2006, has been hitting the gym hard in recent months, and a new video shows just how far he has come, particularly when it comes to his squatting game.

Zach’s wife and co-star Tori Roloff took to social media to share a video of her husband’s accomplishment. “[Zach] won’t brag about himself so I’ll do it for him!!” she wrote alongside the clip, which shows Zach squatting 355 pounds before progressing to 370 and then 382. But he doesn’t stop there.

“Give him more,” says someone off-screen before the video cuts to Zach squatting a massive 390 pounds — as later pointed out by Tori, that is three times his body weight. The couple’s two children, Jackson and Lilah, cheer on from the sidelines, alongside Zach’s trainers at Kabuki Strength in Oregon.

“Today [Zach] set an unofficial record of 390 pounds squat!! Wow. I am so proud of my man. So impressive. I can’t even lift the bar!” Tori wrote on Instagram. “He started with the goal of being able to pick up his kids more easily and now he can pick up 11 Jackson’s at once.”

Fans were equally as impressed with Zach’s performance and shared their excitement in the post’s comments. “The inspiration and the fire he has is truly inspiring!!” wrote one person. “Also legit loving you & your little ones fueling it cheering him on. Now that is #Goals.”

“Wow!! Way to go! That’s amazing!” wrote another fan, while someone added, “It’s the way your son looks at his daddy for me #rolemodel.”

Season 22 of Little People, Big World aired its finale on August 10. TLC has yet to confirm whether the show will be returning for a 23rd season.

