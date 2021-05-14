‘Little People, Big World’: Zach & Tori Consider a New Chapter on the Family Farm (VIDEO)

Like many families over the past year, Little People, Big World‘s Roloffs have been confronted with challenges and making big decisions, and another choice could be on the horizon for Zach and his wife Tori.

The couple is visiting the family farm in an exclusive sneak peek clip of the Tuesday, May 18 episode on TLC. Bringing their two young children along for the journey, Zach and Tori explore the grounds and take the space into consideration.

Is Zach ready to work with his father as a farm co-owner? That’s the question he’s asking himself in this preview as the pair looks at patriarch Matthew’s metal statue creations.

While Zach and Tori aren’t that excited by the metal structures, their son Jackson is an eager photographer, pulling out his camera for some snapshots.

“Jackson, can you take a picture of these horses for me? I need a good shot, right here,” Tori tells her son, helping direct him to the perfect position. From there, he continues to snap photos as Zach looks on unenthusiastically.

“So, I told my dad these are pretty cool, but if we ran the farm with him, these would not pass my budget,” Zach admits. See how their farm visit unfolds in the exclusive clip, above, and don’t miss Little People, Big World as it continues on TLC.

Little People, Big World, Tuesdays, 9/8c, TLC