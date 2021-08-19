‘Manifest’ Negotiating With Cast and Crew As Netflix Revival Gets Closer

Martin Holmes
Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl in Manifest
Peter Kramer/NBC

Manifest‘s fight for survival is looking good as Warner Bros TV has started negotiations with the cast and writing staff ahead of a potential Netflix resurrection.

According to Deadline, WBTV is in the “home stretch” of negotiations with the streamer about ordering a fourth season of the mystery plane drama, which NBC canceled two months ago. This comes after a spirited #SaveManifest fan campaign which has seen the show continue to top Netflix’s viewership charts.

Adding fuel to the fire is Manifest showrunner Jeff Rake, who retweeted the Deadline article with a simple “No comment” followed by the sunglasses-wearing emoji, sparking fans of the show into a frenzy that good news is imminent.

Existing show writers – and newcomers – are said to have been made “if-come” offers. The cast is also renegotiating after their options expired back in June. The studio decided not to negotiate an extension during the first weeks of network shopping, which seemingly hit a dead end on June 21, with Netflix initially passing on the series.

However, news that the cast and writing staff are in negotiations is a very good sign that the studio has landed a new home for the series. WBTV and Netflix have yet to comment on the matter.

Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long, all of whom have actively joined the fan campaign to keep the show alive. And those fans are clearly excited by the latest news.

