Even With the Avatars, ‘Alter Ego’ Is ‘Very Human’ (VIDEO)

Fox’s latest hide-the-talent show, Alter Ego, marries technology with a surprising amount of heart.

Aspiring singers (some have never auditioned before, others have had recording contracts) are seen live—as computer-generated figures they designed. Meanwhile, as they perform backstage, a motion capture suit and special helmet transmit their movements and facial expressions to their alter ego. Get an exclusive first look at how it works and to hear the singers’ stories above.

The judges—Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, visual artist Grimes and music producer will.i.am—and the studio audience see only that creation, but the rest of us are in on the secret. Viewers “get the story package: who these people are, why they’ve come to the show, why they need an alter ego,” explains exec producer Matilda Zoltowski. “They have to have a compelling reason. It’s very human.”

When the season ends, the winner receives $100,000, and the chance to be mentored by all four judges.

Alter Ego, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, Fox

