For 16-year-old prodigy Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), surfing with her chill dad (Jason Scott Lee), trying to ace her driver’s test and jolting a man’s dislocated hip back into place is just another day.

This spirited update of the Neil Patrick Harris coming-of-age drama Doogie Howser, M.D.—shot on location in Hawaii—takes place in a world where that 1989–93 series once aired. In fact, that’s how Lahela got her nickname at the hospital where her mom (Kathleen Rose Perkins) is also her boss.

Doogie is “a bit like a superhero, but her power is her big brain,” says Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. exec producer Kourtney Kang. “She’s not afraid to be the smartest person in the room.”

Other nods to the original Doogie include the same theme song (now played on the ukulele!) and Lahela keeping a video journal. Will Harris make an appearance? Kang, who worked with the actor on How I Met Your Mother, is hopeful. “He said, ‘Season 2!’”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 8, Disney+