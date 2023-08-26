Disney+ Cancels ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ After 2 Seasons

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is calling it a day. Disney+ has canceled the medical dramedy after two seasons.

Deadline confirmed the cancellation on Friday, August 25, the news coming nearly five months after the 10-episode second season started streaming on Disney+.

A reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D., the ‘90s-era TV series that starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. featured Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Dr. Lahela Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy whose colleagues at Oahu Health Medical Center call her “Doogie” in reference to that earlier series.

“At home, her doting dad, Benny [Jason Scott Lee], and her career-driven mom, Clara [Kathleen Rose Perkins], the hospital’s Chief of Medicine and Lahela’s boss, fear she’s growing up too fast,” Disney+ added in a Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. description. “Lahela struggles to operate in two very different worlds and stay balanced.”

In Season 2, Lahela’s personal life got a little more complicated with a love triangle involving her first love, Walter (Alex Aiono), and a newcomer bad boy, Nico (Milo Manheim).

The cast also included Matthew Sato as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel as Steph Denisco, Mapuana Makia as Noelani Nakayama, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Charles Zeller, and Ronny Chieng as Dr. Lee.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. guest stars included Randall Park, Barry Bostwick, Alyson Hannigan, and Max Greenfield.

Kourtney Kang created Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and executive-produced the series alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen. Disney Branded Television and 20th Television were behind the production.

As Deadline notes, Disney+ has canceled many series after one or two seasons recently: Those other castoffs include Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, National Treasure: Edge of History, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.