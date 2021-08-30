‘FBI: International’: Meet the Members of the Fly Team

Fun fact: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has 93 units embedded in embassies, military bases and other sites around the world. Producer Dick Wolf’s third iteration of his FBI franchise focuses on one specific international unit: the mobile Fly Team, whose agents are “ready to get in the air wherever and whenever American citizens are threatened,” says showrunner Derek Haas.

FBI: International follows the (usually unarmed) Budapest-based team to a new country almost every week. Working with local law enforcement, “they handle everything from a child kidnapping to corporate theft, espionage to arms trafficking, organized crime and overseas murder,” he explains.

Here, Haas preps us for takeoff (the series moves to its regular 9/8c timeslot after the premiere).

Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank)

The son of a diplomat, “Forrester is the team leader you want to work for because he puts the mission ahead of anything else,” says Haas. Those under him “have to match his pace and intensity level.” That’s no problem for their secret weapon, Tank, Forrester’s Schutzhund (German for “protection dog”).

Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed)

The team’s second-in-command is equally competent handling herself in an alley brawl or on the witness stand. This career FBI agent has established a vital informant network. “After five years [working] together, Kellett and Forrester are tight,” Haas adds.

Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto)

The newest agent on the team is “a West Pointer who followed in her military dad’s footsteps,” says Haas. She’s a strong interrogator and strategist, “but she’ll need to [earn] everyone’s faith and trust.”

Special Agent Andre Raines (Carter Redwood)

With an accounting background, he excels at tracking criminal groups’ money. Over his two years on the team, he has become just as skilled for those times when action is necessary.

Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul)

Haas calls her the “tough as nails” liaison between local police and the Fly Team and notes a twinkle in her eye. “Though they wind each other up, Jaeger is cut from the same cloth as Forrester,” he says. “She wants to catch the bad guys.”

