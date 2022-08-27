[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 1.]

After spending the past 19 weeks watching a new set of couples navigate marriage in the ninth season of 90 Day Fiancé, viewers now get to see seven familiar couples who tied the knot in previous seasons on the new Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

If you’ve been watching for the last few years, you’ll finally find out what’s happened since you last saw these fan favorites — and if it’s your first time, you’re sure to be engaged in the drama right away! Here’s what happened in the Season 7 premiere.

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny (63, Palm Springs) and Sumit (33, India) first met years ago, after he Catfished her, came clean and Jenny went to India to see the real man. Since 2019, they’ve shared their rocky relationship over three seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and have now been married for two months. Though they live in India near Sumit’s parents, Sumit still hasn’t told his mom and dad that he and Jenny got married, which is Sumit’s second marriage. Sumit’s parents disapprove of the 30-year age gap, to put it mildly, and when Sumit and Jenny invite them over, tensions are thick. Sumit has advised Jenny not to speak, but when he fails to start the conversation, Jenny jumps in and questions why Sumit’s parents still haven’t accepted her.

Sumit finally admits to them that he and Jenny got married a few months ago, and his mother is beside herself, telling him that she never wants to see his face again and if he comes to their house, she will insult him and throw him out. Sumit’s father appeals for calm, but calm does not appear.

Bilal and Shaeeda

Viewers first met Bilal (43, Kansas City, MO) and Shaeeda (37, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago) during the recently-aired Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. Their marriage was uncertain throughout the course of the season as they hashed out a prenuptial agreement, which includes a stipulation that they have children before Shaeeda turns 40 in three years.

As the Happily Ever After? cameras roll, we see the frequently-combative couple having an uncharacteristically good time playing in the snow. However, the fun soon melts in the sun. Now married for seven weeks, Shaeeda is still concerned about her strained relationship with Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah. As Bilal and Shaeeda are driving to meet Shahidah, Bilal accidentally calls Shaeeda by his ex’s name. Oh dear.

Jovi and Yara

Jovi (31, New Orleans) and Yara (27, Kiev, Ukraine) first appeared on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé and have since gotten married and had a baby, a daughter named Mylah. They’ve moved from New Orleans to the burbs, which has put a damper on Jovi’s love of Bourbon Street and strip clubs, and when he returns home from his job, which takes him away every other month, he’s upset that Yara has made some new friends and has planned a girls’ night out. He pouts and says he feels like a babysitter, which makes Yara upset, because she just wants to get out for a few hours. In an interview, Jovi laments that their relationship may not survive if they don’t get enough time with each other.

Later, Yara goes out with her friends Cymphony and Adele, who tell her that she can have any man that she wants, so Jovi better be careful. Cymphony and Adele are shocked that Yara shares her location with Jovi when she is out, but she says it’s just a habit from when she first got to America. She tells them that she’d like to get some work done on her breasts, which have changed since giving birth and breastfeeding.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth (31, Tampa) and Andrei (35, Chisinau, Moldova) have been on 90 Day Fiancé since Season 5, and as Happily Ever After? begins, they’ve been married for four years and have a daughter, Ellie, who is almost three. They have recently purchased a new house and reveal that no one in the family is talking to Elizabeth’s brother Charlie since he physically fought Andrei at a family barbecue. Charlie is no longer part of the family real estate business, either.

Though viewers have learned off the show that Elizabeth (who goes by Libby) and Andrei are expecting baby number two, it hasn’t been announced yet here, though there are rumblings that Andrei is pushing her to have another child. He has also given Libby his approval to use a spare bedroom as a room to nurture her singing. She doesn’t want to be in the family business forever and thinks singing may be her next direction, but she doesn’t appreciate Andrei’s machismo in offering his permission when she can do what she wants.

Libby goes to lunch with her sisters and mother, who is the only one talking to Charlie. She wants all her kids to be together for her birthday, and they tell her that’s a tall order.

Kim and Usman

Kim (51, San Diego) has fallen for Usman aka Sojaboy (33, Nigeria), who has appeared on the franchise for several seasons between Kim and his previous girlfriend, an American woman he called “Baby Girl Lisa.”

After a rocky trip to Tanzania, where Usman filmed a music video about a past love, he and Kim became a couple at the end of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. Now, she’s back in San Diego and telling her friends that she plans to propose to him on her next trip to Africa, and that she’s cool with him taking on a second wife so that he can have kids.

“Who are you?” Kim’s friend Vanessa asks, dumbfounded.

Kim feels like her friends are interrogating her and leaves the restaurant briefly. When she comes back, they tell Kim that she is telling them a lot right now. Kim reiterates that she knows that Usman is 100% committed to her, but wonders in an interview if she really is ready to propose.

This Season

In a preview for the entire season that aired at the end of the episode, we see that we’ll catch up with two more familiar couples in the 90 Day Universe: Ed and Liz and Angela and Michael. Brace yourself: there will be nudity from Ed, and he’s going to ask Liz if she’s a lesbian, though not while he’s naked. Meanwhile, Angela is back in Nigeria, where she’s destroying Michael’s car and he’s declaring that they’re over. Plus: Kim and Usman come to blows and she declares herself single, Bilal’s ex-wife Shahidah has an angry argument with Bilal and Shaeeda and Elizabeth’s sisters tell her that Andrei has turned their family upside down. Game on, see you next week!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC and Discovery+