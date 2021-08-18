Nat Geo Orders a New ‘Life Below Zero’ Spinoff & More Shows, Renews ‘Trafficked’

If you’re a fan of Life Below Zero, you’re going to love this news from National Geographic: another spinoff is coming.

The franchise — which also includes the Next Generation spinoff — continues to expand with Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, National Geographic announced as part of its TCA presentation. Its first nonfiction series following a cast of Native Alaskans — with representation on the production team — follows those focusing on their right to preserve their threatened ways of life, doubling down on ancient wisdom to ensure its survival for the next thousand years.

Also coming from Nat Geo are two new series, Appetite for Adventure with pitmaster Big Moe Cason and The 7 Toughest Days on Earth with polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields. The former follows Big Moe Cason on a journey around the world to find the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame.

And in Fields’ series, he’ll go to some of Earth’s most extreme places at their deadliest times for a week, with the goal of keeping himself and his film crew alive and making it to an extraction point.

“These new series are exciting additions to our stable of popular, returnable, scalable series led by charismatic personalities,” Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content, said. “The talent at the center of each of these series have unique voices and perspectives that will undoubtedly inspire the explorer in all of us.”

Plus, Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller has been renewed for a third season (ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Wednesday, December 1, at 9/8c). Filming will begin this fall. The series follows the Peabody and duPont Award-winning journalist as she explores the complex and often violent inner workings of a smuggling network.