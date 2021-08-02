‘Life Below Zero’ & ‘Next Generation’ Premiere Dates Set — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)

“Are we ready for winter? I don’t know if you’re ever ready for it, but that’s just life out here.”

And so begins the teaser for the new seasons of Life Below Zero (its 17th) and its spinoff, Life Below Zero: Next Generation (its third), which TV Insider can exclusively unveil, along with the premiere dates. They’ll premiere back-to-back on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, at 8/7c. Their second episodes will air back-to-back, in their regular time slots, on Tuesday, September 7, at 8/7c.

“Alaska doesn’t care about your age or your years of experience,” the teaser tells us. “Up here, the only number that matters is measured in degrees.” Watch the video above to see some of the chills those on both shows will be facing.

Both series follow the extreme lifestyle of tough residents living off the grid in Alaska, as they face harsh temperatures (colder than minus 50 degrees), whiteout snowstorms, unpredictable frozen terrain, and man-eating carnivores in the isolated region. The spinoff follows Alaskans who have rejected a contemporary life for the freedom of the wilderness.

Life Below Zero‘s new season will follow Sue Aikens and the threat of new apex predators on Kavik, Ricko DeWilde (and an expedition with his youngest kids to ancient tribal lands, and Chip and Agnes Hailstone (and a new addition to their remote lifestyle. Meanwhile, Andy Bassich and Denise Becker aim to complete their dream home after 10 years, and Jessie Holmes expands his territory.

Over on Next Generation, newcomers Chevie and Sonta Roach share Athabascan survival skills with their children. They join the returning Alex Javor, who’s moving to unknown territory; Johnny Rolfe, who’s testing his bushcraft skills in subzero temperatures; the Rowlands, who are discovering mysteries and opportunities near their homestead; and Chris and Jessi Morse, who will break trail in hopes of a lifeline to civilization.

These premiere dates come after Life Below Zero received three Emmy nominations, for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

Life Below Zero, Season Premiere, Monday, September 6, 8/7c, National Geographic

Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Season Premiere, Monday, September 6, 9/8c, National Geographic