HBO Max Announces Marlon Wayans Comedy Special ‘You Know What It Is’

Marlon Wayans will be taking to the stage for a brand new comedy special, You Know What It Is, airing on HBO Max on Thursday, August 19.

In his first special since 2018’s Woke-ish, Wayans dives into his life-long fears. This ranges from the inconsequential, such as people with outie belly buttons, to the more significant, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. His journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… “You know what it is.”

The show is part of Wayans overall deal with the WarnerMedia streaming service. The actor, writer, producer and comedian is working on a number of projects with the streamer, including another multi-act comedy special and a scripted pilot, Book of Marlon, where he will play a fictionalized version of himself as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and father with being Marlon.

The new special marks the latest in a series of stand-up projects for HBO Max, which currently boasts specials from the likes of Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Amanda Seales (Insecure), and Daniel Sloss. The streamer has also struck deals with Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), John Early (Search Party), Rose Matafeo (Starstruck), and Ahir Shah, along with five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.

You Know What It Is is produced by Ugly Baby Productions and Dakota Pictures. Wayans serves as executive producer alongside Rick Alvarez, his long-time producing partner, who worked together on movies like Sextuplets, Naked, A Haunted House, and White Chicks. Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg, and Steve Harris will also executive produce.

“I’m excited to be in business with HBO Max,” Wayans said last year. “Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us. We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, premieres Thursday, August 19, HBO Max