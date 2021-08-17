HBO’s ‘We Own This City’ Casts Dagmara Domińczyk & Don Harvey in Recurring Roles

The Wire exec producers David Simon and George Pelecanos have cast two new leads for their upcoming HBO drama We Own This City as Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession) and Don Harvey (The Deuce) are set as series regulars.

Based on the book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, the six-part series revolves around the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF). Similar to Simon’s past work, the show will chronicle the corruption and moral collapse of a city where drug prohibition and mass arrest policies were favored over actual police work.

Domińczyk, who currently stars as Karolina Novotney in HBO’s Succession, will play New York native Erika Jensen who joins the Bureau after being compelled by the 9-11 terrorist attack. She later conducts the federal investigation into the corrupt GTTF officers.

Harvey, who played Danny Flanagan in The Deuce and also appears as Jeff the Cab Driver in Better Call Saul, will portray John Sieracki, a second-generation city cop officer. Sieracki, who is assigned to the public corruption task force, helps Jensen in her investigation.

Also joining the cast in recurring/guest star roles are Delaney Williams (Law & Order: SVU), David Corenswet (The Politician), Ian Duff (The Republic of Sarah), Lucas Van Engen (City on a Hill), Gabrielle Carteris (BH 90210), Treat Williams (Everwood) and Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire).

The new cast members will star alongside the previously announced Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, Rob Brown, McKinley Belcher III, Larry Mitchell and Wunmi Mosaku.

Simon and Pelecanos will write the series, which is set to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men). Fellow The Wire alum Ed Burns and Bill Zorzi are also onboard as writers on the series, alongside New York Times best-selling author Dwight Watkins.

We Own This City, TBA, HBO