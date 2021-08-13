FX Renews ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ for Season 4 as Season 3 Trailer Is Unveiled (VIDEO)

We hope Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) are breaking out the keyboard for a special celebration performance because FX has renewed What We Do in the Shadows for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 return.

Announced during FX’s TCA presentation, the fourth season of the hit comedy will debut sometime next year in 2022. “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

FX also released the full trailer for the 10-episode third season which kicks off on Thursday, September 2. Premiere night will feature two back-to-back episodes, “The Prisoner” and “The Cloak of Duplication.”

Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows follows a group of vampire roommates on their various exploits. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) experience the human world through their familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Season 3 will explore the housemates’ reaction to the truth about Guillermo’s skills as a vampire killer along with featuring the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness clubs, ex-girlfriends, and more supernatural curiosities.

Executive produced by Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush, What We Do in the Shadows is sure to bring the laughs. Check out the trailer, below, for a sneak peek at what’s to come and catch up on past seasons by streaming the series on FX on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 2, 10/9c, FX