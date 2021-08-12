Ava DuVernay Wants to Create a Show for LeVar Burton After His ‘Jeopardy!’ Heartbreak

While many fans are still disappointed that LeVar Burton won’t be the new host of Jeopardy!, award-winning director Ava DuVernay may be cooking up something even better.

The Selma director sent out a tweet on Wednesday indicating she wanted to find a way to work with the former Star Trek actor. “Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit,” she tweeted.

Burton himself seemed excited by the prospect as he replied to the message telling DuVernay to “check her DMs.”

This isn’t the first time the two stars have interacted. In 2019, Burton, who earned an Emmy nomination in 1977 for playing Kunta Kinte in the ABC miniseries Roots, praised DuVernay for her work on the Netflix series When They See Us, which tells the story of the Central Park Five.

“I had to keep breathing,” he wrote. “Episode #1 nearly broke my heart, however I’ll keep watching. This is essential viewing for EVERY American! As essential to your understanding of America as was, ROOTS! Brava, @ava.”

DuVernay was overwhelmed by Burton’s message, responding, “Goodness, that last line got me. Coming from you. Thank you, Mr. Burton.”

Fans are also excited about the potential collaboration, especially after the Reading Rainbow host was denied the Jeopardy! gig. Burton had campaigned tirelessly to become the new host of the long-running CBS game show, with fans even creating a petition to land him the spot. However, despite getting to guest host for a week, a decision was made Wednesday for Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik to share hosting duties.

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” Burton tweeted last week. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to DuVernay’s tweet below, including some of their suggestions for show ideas.

