‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: Pat’s Famous Now, But What About Brooke & Cary? (VIDEO)

Will Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) be anything but The Other Two in Season 2 of the comedy? They’re certainly trying to stand out in the trailer.

But as you’ll see in the new episodes — the first two drop on August 26 on HBO Max — their younger brother, pop star ChaseDreams (Case Walker) isn’t the only famous family member (though he’s officially entering retirement at the age of 14). Their mother Pat’s (Molly Shannon) daytime talk show is really taking off. She has plenty of fans recognizing her on the street, and when Brooke runs into her ex-boyfriend Lance (Josh Segarra), he tells her he loves Pat’s show.

And “I’m not the only host in the family who’s killing it,” Pat reveals. Cary, now Gay Son (née Brother), has his own hosting gig (“In more gay news, Laura Dern was spotted kayaking”), but “it’s not acting,” he insists. And if he wants to get someone to represent him? He’s going to have to become a multi-hyphenate, so next up for Cary: writing.

Meanwhile, Brooke’s trying to find the next Chase to represent, but she’s discovering just how run-down she gets from working all the time. That’s normal for managers, as Shuli (Wanda Sykes) tells her: “I’ve had pneumonia for 20 years. I just don’t make it a thing.”

Watch the trailer below for more, including why Cary says he has to call his sister while in bed with a guy, Brooke deciding to start dating again, and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Other Two also stars Ken Marino (as Streeter). Brandon Scott Jones (as Curtis) and Gideon Glick (as Jess) recur. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering.

The comedy is created, written and executive produced by former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Joining them as executive producers are Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Tony Hernandez for Jax Media. Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro, and Kaylani Esparza (for Broadway Video) are producers. Directors include Kelly, Schneider, Kim Nguyen, Mike Karnell, and Charlie Gruet.

After the premiere, two episodes will be released each week (September 2, 9, and 16), with the final two coming on September 23.

The Other Two, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, August 26, HBO Max