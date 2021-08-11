‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Michaela’s Sisters Grill Zack (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples are finally wed which makes the latest episode a crucial turning point in their young relationships.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the installment titled, “One Day Down, A Lifetime to Go,” Zack is catching up with the sisters of his new bride Michaela. And although the newlyweds seem to be hitting it off, it’s harder to tell if new in-laws feel the same way.

The clip, above, teases Zack being “grilled” by Michaela’s three siblings as they press for answers about how he’s feeling about the marriage. “Everything’s been going great, honestly. I’m really enjoying your sister,” Zack says noting that Micheala exceeds his expectations.

“Yesterday, it was better than I could have imagined. Everything went perfectly and that’s why I can be here on two hours of sleep,” he continues. The comment leads to resounding laughter on his in-laws’ part.

“It really warms our heart to know somebody enjoys our sister as much as we enjoy her and love her,” one of Michaela’s sisters responds. But Zack doesn’t just let the compliments go to his head. Instead of being satisfied with the praise, he seeks answers from Michaela’s sisters.

“Any advice you would give me with Michaela?” Zack asks. See what answers the sisters offer him in the clip, above. And don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight when it arrives on Lifetime.

