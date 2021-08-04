‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Their First Rodeo’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 3, “Their First Rodeo.”]

There’s no turning back as the rest of Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples reach the altar in the show’s latest episode, “Their First Rodeo.”

While some are only just walking down the aisle, others are in full party mode as the receptions and post-wedding merriment take place. And although there’s plenty of joy, red flags are also being raised in the third installment. Below, we’re breaking down all of the must-know drama but beware of spoilers ahead.

The Final Weddings

Brett and Ryan, and Rachel and Jose are finally saying “I do,” following their fellow cast members Johnny and Bao, Myrla and Gil, and Michaela and Zack. First up are Brett and Ryan who share a sweet moment at the altar when they accidentally kiss too early. Jose and Rachel also seem to hit it off as she can’t stop giggling in excitement. The pair also have a lasso ritual with rosary beads, adding a special tradition to the ceremony. Following the ceremony, Rachel and Jose find commonalities between themselves including their ability to speak Spanish and a love of sports.

The positive vibes take an awkward turn when Rachel says she’s relieved the experts matched her with Jose because she wants to be matched based on personality over looks. Whether this is a dig or not towards Jose, he can’t help but have some doubts. Later on, when it’s time for photos, Jose’s smile is nowhere to be found as he can’t conjure one following Rachel’s comments…yikes.

Warm Receptions

After the ceremonies are over, it’s time for partying and getting to know one another which is easier for some more than others. While most first dances go off without a hitch, Brett can’t help but feel awkward with the country genre that’s been chosen and admits as much to her new husband Ryan. Zack opens up to Michaela about his childhood and learns about her bond with her sisters.

Myrla and Gil discuss the future and as their onlookers encourage the newlyweds to kiss, she shuts it down. Rachel begins to worry after chatting with Jose more that she won’t meet his expectations, and Bao learns that Johnny’s love language is physical affection, something she’s not entirely comfortable with. As the parties continue, cakes are cut, garters are retrieved, and bouquets are thrown without consequence.

Grilling Time

The evening makes way for a grilling session as friends and family of the brides and grooms question the newest member of their circle. Bao admits to Johnny’s friends that she had a crush on him in college, making their surprise match that much sweeter.

Ryan and Brett both learn that they’re not each other’s usual type, but maybe that’s a good thing? Brett’s not entirely taken with how country Ryan’s friends describe him as, particularly when they say he’s into hunting. Zack’s parents reiterate to Michaela how “he’s all in” when it comes to their new marriage. Meanwhile, lifestyle is the main topic of discussion in Gil and Myrla’s circles as everyone notes her taste for finer things. One of Gil’s friends even calls Myrla high maintenance, which she definitely takes offense to.

First Night

Following the receptions, the couples make their grand exits from the parties. Myrla and Gil leave on a firetruck, Johnny and Bao with dragons, Jose and Rachel with a Mariachi band. Once in their suites for the evening, Zack can’t help but notice the bowl of condoms laid by his and Michaela’s bed and the newlyweds share a laugh. Myrla warns Gil that she talks in her sleep, Bao struggles to escape from her endlessly buttoned wedding gown, and Jose leaves his bowtie on in an effort to resemble a Chippendales dancer much to Rachel’s entertainment. Brett and Ryan enjoy seeing the casual sides of one another and Bao tucks in for the evening but not before adding a pillow barricade between her and Johnny.

Is this the beginning of something great for these couples…or the beginning of a bad experience? Only time will tell.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime