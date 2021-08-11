‘Hit & Run’: Lior Raz Breaks Down the Netflix Drama’s Intense Action Scenes (VIDEO)

Netflix subscribers might know Lior Raz best for his role as Doron Kavillio in the thriller Fauda, but the actor is making quite the scene in the streamer’s latest series Hit & Run.

Also a co-creator on the title, Raz brings some incredible action sequences to life and we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together. And for those who have yet to stream the season, Hit & Run tells the story of a happily married man, Segev, whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a hit and run accident in Tel Aviv.

Driven by grief and confusion, Segev searches for his wife’s killers who have fled stateside where the thriller takes an action-packed turn. Raz, who previously dabbled in martial arts outside of acting, tells TV Insider that in order to make scenes believable, “You [have to] finish a fight in less than a minute. If you fight for more than one minute, you’re probably going to be dead or something bad is going to happen.”

He adds: “We need to be very precise just like special forces. You’re here for a kill, you’re not here to have fun. So what we’re aiming for is to [highlight] the abilities of everyone and not make actors do something that they cannot do. We try to make them very natural in their movements.”

Practice and rehearsals make scenes like the one highlighted in the featurette, above, so realistic. It’s “just like a dance,” Raz says. But also teased in the clip, above, is the steps taken to make sure everyone is safe. “At the end of the day, the most important thing is safety because we’re just making movies and not really fighting,” Raz states. Thankfully it looks plenty real onscreen. Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette, above, and don’t miss Hit & Run streaming now.

Hit & Run, Streaming Now, Netflix