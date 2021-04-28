‘Fauda’s Lior Raz Headlines Netflix’s Action-Packed ‘Hit & Run’ in First Look (VIDEO)

Ready for some heart-pounding action and thrills? Netflix’s upcoming series Hit & Run is serving up plenty of intrigue in its first trailer ahead of the show’s August arrival.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Fauda‘s Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz with The Killing‘s Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Both Prestwich and Yorkin serve as showrunners on the series which will be directed by fellow executive producer Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale).

The newly-released trailer offers a peek into a harrowing tale centering around Segev Azulai (Raz). The married man’s world is flipped upside down after his wife, American dancer Danielle Wexler (Kaelen Ohm), is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run car accident in Tel Aviv.

Confused by the event and seeking answers, he’ll solicit the help of ex-lover Naomi Hicks (Sanaa Lathan), a New York journalist who may be able to help him after his wife’s killers flee to the United States. Along the way, Segev will discover that his wife had more than a few secrets she’d hidden from him.

All of this and more is teased in the trailer, below, which also features other compelling characters. Among Hit & Run‘s other cast members are Moran Rosenblatt as Tali Shapira, a detective using her position to help Segev solve his wife’s murder.

Gal Toren stars as Ron Harel, an old army friend of Segev’s and former Israeli special forces operative who now resides in New York. Danielle’s father, Martin Wexler, will be portrayed by Gregg Henry, and Lior Ashkenazi plays Assaf Talmor, a man connected to Danielle who knows more about her death than he’s willing to reveal.

Catch a peek at the thriller in the trailer and don’t miss Hit & Run later this summer on Netflix.

Hit & Run, August 2021, Netflix