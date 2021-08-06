‘Raw’ Star Ella Rumpf Cast in ‘Succession’ Season 3

Succession continues to expand its cast for the upcoming third season as Swiss actress Ella Rumpf joins the HBO drama in a guest-starring role.

According to Variety, Rumpf, who is best known for her role as Alexia in the 2016 horror drama film Raw, recently wrapped up filming her part in Italy, where Season 3 has been shooting since June. It hasn’t yet been revealed who Rumpf will be playing or how her character will tie into the story.

Rumpf joins the recent Season 3 additions of Hope Davis (Your Honor), Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Linda Emond (Lodge 49), Jihae Kim (Altered Carbon), and Dasha Nekrasova (The Serpent).

The third season of Jesse Armstrong’s satirical comedy-drama series will pick up after Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) public betrayal of his father Logan (Brian Cox). A family civil war erupts as the father and son battle for dominance of the family business.

In addition to Strong and Cox, Succession stars Kieran Culkin as Roman, Sarah Snook as Shiv, Alan Ruck as Connor, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom, Hiam Abbass as Marcia, Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg, Arian Moayed as Stewy, Justine Lupe as Willa, David Rasche as Karl, Fisher Stevens as Hugo, and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri.

Rumpf, meanwhile, is set to star in another WarnerMedia project, as she will play a part in HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice, based on the 2009 book of the same name by Jake Adelstein. She will portray Polina, an Eastern European expat and a struggling new hostess at a nightclub who is pulled into the seedy underbelly of Kabukicho. The series also stars Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai), Rachel Keller (Legion), and Rinko Kikuchi (Babel).

Succession, Season 3, TBA, HBO