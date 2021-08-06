Neil Patrick Harris to Star in New Netflix Comedy ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris is making his return to TV comedy in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series, Uncoupled, from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman.

Harris is set to star in the lead role as Michael, whose perfect life is thrown into chaos after his husband walks out the door after 17 years. Suddenly, Michael finds himself confronting two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and being a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.

The series is expected to begin filming in New York later this year, according to Deadline. Harris will serve as an executive producer alongside Star and Richman. MTV Entertainment Studios, where Star is signed to an overall deal, and Jax Media will produce.

This is not Harris’ first experience with Netflix, the multi-time Emmy winner previously portrayed Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events, based on Lemony Snicket’s children’s novel series of the same name. He most recently appeared in a guest role in the British drama series It’s A Sin and will next be seen in The Matrix 4, which is released December 22.

Uncoupled joins a list of upcoming comedy series set to premiere on the streamer. This includes the new Mike Myers project, The Pentaverate, where the Austin Powers star is set to play seven new characters, and Chicago Party Aunt, a half-hour adult animated series featuring the voices of Lauren Ash and RuPaul Charles.

Uncoupled, TBA, Netflix