Detective Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) family will remain very much part of the story of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In fact, one of his relatives we haven’t yet seen on the spinoff will appear in Season 2: Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role as Elliot’s mother Bernadette Stabler, who is bipolar. Her episode will air later this fall. (Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 23, at 10/9c.)

Burstyn first appeared in the Law & Order: SVU Season 10 episode, “Swing.” That was when Elliot’s daughter Kathleen (Allison Siko) was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Burstyn won an Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work in that episode.

What’s going to bring Bernadette back into her son’s life onscreen since his wife Kathy’s (Isabel Gillies) death hasn’t (at least not yet)? Season 1 saw the Stabler family grieving after Kathy was killed in a car bombing in the crossover with SVU that kicked off the series.

The news of Burstyn’s guest spot comes after Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones joined the cast in recurring roles for Season 2 as a congressman and an Eastern European gangster, respectively. Also set to recur is Dylan McDermott, who was a series regular in the first season; he’ll reportedly be back as mobster Richard Wheatley for eight episodes.

Organized Crime‘s sophomore season is set to be split into three parts. “The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in the spring. “These villains are going to be really bad guys that give Chris a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC