‘Resident Alien’ Stars Tease Return to Set for Season 2 at Syfy (PHOTOS)

They’re back! The cast of Syfy’s Resident Alien has returned to set for production on Season 2 of the series based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name.

The series from Chris Sheridan is back to work and the stars are sharing their excitement on social media. Sara Tomko, who plays Asta Twelvetrees in the series is keeping fans informed with her online updates.

“This just in… we’re BACK…,” Tomko teased on Twitter alongside a selfie of herself and Alan Tudyk (in human form). “Day One of Season Two & we’re in the groove! Look at this guy, he’s visiting from another planet.”

Tomko also teased the return of Corey Reynolds’ Sheriff Mike Thompson and Elizabeth Bowen’s Deputy Liv Baker with a polaroid shot. “Got arrested. It was fun. Just kidding I’m not telling you any spoilers,” she joked.

For those who may have missed out on this TV gem, Resident Alien tells the story of Harry, an alien played by Tudyk who crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor in a small town.

Harry’s big secret is that he’s been tasked with killing all humans, but the mission gets dicey when he’s roped into solving a local murder. Season 1 follows his assimilation into the human world and sees his perspective evolve as new relationships are formed.

Stay tuned to find out what’s in store for Season 2 as production for the Syfy favorite continues.

